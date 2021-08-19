Short Interest in ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Rises By 30.1%

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,458,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ClickStream stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15. ClickStream has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
ClickStream Company Profile
Featured Article: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for ClickStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClickStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.