PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.51. PaySign has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth $38,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth $45,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PaySign by 23.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

