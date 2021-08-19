Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $41.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,975,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,388 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,823,000. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.