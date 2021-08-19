Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $41.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.
VCTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.
Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Victory Capital Company Profile
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.
