Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Michael G. Barrett Sells 81,341 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,779,857.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 249.42 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Magnite by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Magnite by 548.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

