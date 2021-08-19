Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Lewis Chew Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $2,997,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lewis Chew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $1,475,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06.

Shares of DLB opened at $97.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $3,067,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 132,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 215.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 216,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 147,940 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

