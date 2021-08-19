Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Aaron Powell Sells 29,534 Shares

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.62 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $158.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.98.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 434,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 32.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 163.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

