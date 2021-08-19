Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Aaron Powell Sells 29,534 Shares

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.62 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $158.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.98.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 434,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 32.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 163.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
