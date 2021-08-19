Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is an increase from Pact Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About Pact Group
See Also: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Pact Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pact Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.