iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 740,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 615,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $100.67 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,511,000 after purchasing an additional 434,490 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,045,000 after purchasing an additional 302,031 shares during the last quarter.

