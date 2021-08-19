Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS DBCCF opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

