Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Announces Final Dividend of $0.08

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Pro Medicus’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

