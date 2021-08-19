Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Schaffer’s previous final dividend of $0.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

Schaffer Company Profile

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to automotive manufacturers in the automotive industry.

