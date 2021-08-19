Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Schaffer’s previous final dividend of $0.35.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.
Schaffer Company Profile
