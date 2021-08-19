Morgan Stanley Increases The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $81.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TJX. Barclays lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

TJX opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

