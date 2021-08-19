Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $26.97.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.