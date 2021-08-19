Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00058379 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.00316252 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00044769 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009618 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

