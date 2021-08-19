Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $290.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.34. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.46.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.