Crown Price Down 7% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Crown has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $924.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,471.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $627.99 or 0.01412125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.36 or 0.00344843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00124881 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003177 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,854,050 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

