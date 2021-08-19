Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,175 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $190.76 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

