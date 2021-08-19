RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 229.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $935,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

EDV opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.10. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $170.99.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

