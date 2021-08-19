HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $205.60 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

