Whittier Trust Co. Has $290,000 Holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.