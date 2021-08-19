Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 158.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 288,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

