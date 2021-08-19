Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of TFC Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,485,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $792,184,000 after buying an additional 2,759,233 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

