RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after acquiring an additional 144,610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.50 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.42.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.