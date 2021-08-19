HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 822.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $198.39 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.63. The company has a market capitalization of $116.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.