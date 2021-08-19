Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,076 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,647,000 after purchasing an additional 468,422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after purchasing an additional 403,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,006,000 after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,925,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $451.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.90. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $301.76 and a 52 week high of $462.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.67.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

