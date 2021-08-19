Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $398.80 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $418.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

