Choate Investment Advisors Sells 164 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $901.91 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $924.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $882.79.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.