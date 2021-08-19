Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) CEO Frank H. Laukien Sells 71,594 Shares of Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $84.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at $119,404,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after acquiring an additional 723,422 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 95.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 587,464 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

