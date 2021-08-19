UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Sells $9,841,777.02 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Philippe Botteri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Botteri sold 73,784 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $4,446,961.68.

UiPath stock opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.