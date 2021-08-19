Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. 4.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $104.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $244.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

