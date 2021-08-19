RFG Advisory LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

VOD opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.