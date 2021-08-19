FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Increased by KeyCorp

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ryerson in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:RYI opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

