Ieq Capital LLC Invests $754,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $149.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

