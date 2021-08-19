Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 43.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

IHRT stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

