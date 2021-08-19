Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $143,000 in VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90. VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

