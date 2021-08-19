Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.80 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

