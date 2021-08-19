Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) to Issue $1.05 Dividend

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.0496 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.
Wilmar International stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. Wilmar International has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Wilmar International Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.