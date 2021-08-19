Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

HVT.A stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.18. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $675.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.99 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.