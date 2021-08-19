Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,066.0% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,617,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,780,000 after buying an additional 15,123,813 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,533,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,031,000 after buying an additional 521,284 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,254,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after buying an additional 68,372 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,226,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after buying an additional 295,098 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,856,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10.

