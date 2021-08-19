Thai Union Group Public Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.79 (OTCMKTS:TUFBY)

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7921 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUFBY opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Thai Union Group Public has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Thai Union Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

