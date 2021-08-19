Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 342,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 367.1% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EPRF opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

