70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

70489 has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded 70489 (PAA.TO) from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

