Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.59). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.65) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSHA. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.31.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 395,116 shares during the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

