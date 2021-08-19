Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $4.02 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.92 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,639. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

