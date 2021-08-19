Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,827,000 after purchasing an additional 915,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 134,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,272 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

