CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 16,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $195.27 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $199.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,352 shares of company stock worth $18,484,199. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

