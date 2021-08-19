Fear (FEAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.59 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Fear has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Fear has a market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00056832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.15 or 0.00846584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00047437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00102531 BTC.

Fear Profile

FEAR is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FEARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.