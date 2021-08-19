PHI Token (PHI) Price Reaches $0.20

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One PHI Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $42.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00056832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.15 or 0.00846584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00047437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00102531 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI Token (CRYPTO:PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

