MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MediciNova stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $174.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

