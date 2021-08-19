Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NETI stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Eneti has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eneti will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NETI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Eneti at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

